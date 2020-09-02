The Royals are 10-15 against AL Central opponents. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, Salvador Perez leads the team with a mark of .307.
The Indians are 14-10 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .323.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with eight home runs and is slugging .484.
Reyes leads the Indians with 25 RBIs and is batting .323.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
Indians: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.