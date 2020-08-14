The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits with four extra base hits per game and 307 total home runs last year.
The Royals finished 31-45 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team last season while averaging 8.4 hits per game.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Kansas City leads the season series 3-0.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Bubba Starling: (right forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
