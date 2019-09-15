Houston Astros (97-53, first in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-94, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (13-5, 3.74 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (9-13, 5.06 ERA)

LINE: Astros -225; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Houston will square off on Sunday.

The Royals are 29-46 in home games. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .306, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .359.

The Astros are 41-33 in road games. Houston has hit 259 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Alex Bregman leads the club with 36, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats. The Astros won the last meeting 6-1. Zack Greinke earned his 16th victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Mike Montgomery registered his ninth loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 72 extra base hits and is batting .253. Adalberto Mondesi is 8-for-40 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 174 hits and is batting .322. George Springer is 7-for-29 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).

