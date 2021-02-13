Turner became a free agent when his $64 million, four-year deal with the Dodgers expired after the World Series. He earned a prorated $7,037,037 of his $19 million salary in 2020.
A late-bloomer after overhauling his swing in his late 20s, Turner has been an anchor in the Dodgers’ lineup for most of their eight straight NL West titles. The red-headed slugger hit .302 with 116 homers over seven seasons in Los Angeles.
The Dodgers are set to bring back essentially the same team that won the 2020 title — along with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with Los Angeles this week. Adding Bauer and returning Turner gave the Dodgers a splashy finish to an otherwise quiet offseason, cementing the champs as a threat to repeat just days before pitchers and catchers are set to report for spring training.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.