The Royals are 10-19 against AL Central teams. Kansas City has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McBroom leads the team with a mark of .536.
The White Sox have gone 18-10 against division opponents. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .328 is third in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the club with an OBP of .400.
TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield is second on the Royals with seven home runs and has 23 RBIs.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 13 home runs and has 40 RBIs.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
