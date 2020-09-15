The Tigers are 9-19 against the rest of their division. Detroit is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with 28 total runs batted in.
The Royals are 13-21 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City has a collective .248 this season, led by Maikel Franco with an average of .284.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .278.
Franco leads the Royals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .284.
INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
