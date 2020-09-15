Kansas City Royals (20-28, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-26, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Danny Duffy (3-3, 4.24 ERA) Detroit: Matthew Boyd (1-6, 7.63 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Brad Keller. Keller pitched nine innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with two strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Tigers are 9-19 against the rest of their division. Detroit is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Jeimer Candelario leads the team with 28 total runs batted in.

The Royals are 13-21 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City has a collective .248 this season, led by Maikel Franco with an average of .284.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .278.

Franco leads the Royals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .284.

INJURIES: Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.