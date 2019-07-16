Chicago White Sox (42-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (33-62, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Royals: Glenn Sparkman (2-5, 5.18 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jakob Junis. Junis went seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Royals are 17-26 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has hit 91 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the club with 25, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The White Sox are 22-17 against AL Central Division opponents. Chicago has slugged .408 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .530 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 16 home runs. The Royals won the last meeting 5-2. Jakob Junis recorded his fifth victory and Hunter Dozier went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Kansas City. Lucas Giolito took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 25 home runs and has 64 RBIs. Cam Gallagher is 5-for-14 with a double, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 98 hits and is batting .271. Moncada is 14-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .265 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: day-to-day (hand), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.