The Royals are 10-17 against AL Central opponents. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .305, led by Jorge Soler with a mark of .344.
The White Sox have gone 16-10 against division opponents. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .329 is ninth in the league. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with an OBP of .389.
TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield ranks second on the Royals with seven home runs and has 23 RBIs.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 23 extra base hits and 36 RBIs.
INJURIES: Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.