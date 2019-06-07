Chicago White Sox (29-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-43, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (3-5, 6.24 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Royals: Homer Bailey (4-6, 6.06 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the game as losers of their last six games.

The Royals are 7-13 against the rest of their division. The Kansas City pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.33, Brad Keller leads the staff with a mark of 4.50.

The White Sox are 12-18 on the road. Chicago has a collective .253 this season, led by Tim Anderson with an average of .322. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 30 extra base hits and is batting .239. Cheslor Cuthbert is 9-for-24 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Anderson leads the White Sox with 66 hits and has 28 RBIs. Jose Abreu is 7-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 1-9, .245 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.14 ERA

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Hunter Dozier: 10-day IL (chest), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).

