The Indians are 15-10 against AL Central opponents. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 14.7.
The Royals are 10-20 against the rest of their division. Kansas City’s lineup has 46 home runs this season, Jorge Soler leads them with eight homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 26 RBIs and is batting .253.
Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 23 RBIs and is batting .255.
INJURIES: Indians: None listed.
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
