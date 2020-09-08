The Indians are 16-10 against the rest of their division. Cleveland’s lineup has 40 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with nine homers.
The Royals are 10-21 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City has a team on-base percentage of .302, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .373.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 extra base hits and is batting .248.
Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 23 RBIs and is batting .254.
INJURIES: Indians: None listed.
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Jakob Junis: (bicep), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.