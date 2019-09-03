Detroit Tigers (40-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-89, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (3-11, 4.66 ERA) Royals: Mike Montgomery (3-7, 4.66 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City will host Detroit in a matchup of division rivals.

The Royals are 25-38 against the rest of their division. Kansas City is hitting a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .299.

The Tigers are 19-41 against the rest of their division. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .291 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .340.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Royals with 65 extra base hits and is batting .248. Hunter Dozier is 9-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Cabrera leads the Tigers with 122 hits and has 52 RBIs. Ronny Rodriguez is 9-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .253 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Tigers: 2-8, .277 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (elbow).

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), John Hicks: (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.