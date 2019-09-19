Kansas City Royals (56-97, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (93-59, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Montgomery (3-9, 4.70 ERA) Twins: Kyle Gibson (13-7, 4.76 ERA)

LINE: Twins -256; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Danny Duffy. Duffy went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with six strikeouts against Oakland.

The Twins are 42-24 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .336, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a mark of .375.

The Royals are 29-40 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads the team with 45, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .519. Miguel Sano is 6-for-25 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Soler leads the Royals with 109 RBIs and is batting .256. Adalberto Mondesi is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by three runs

Royals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Twins Injuries: Sergio Romo: (knee), Sean Poppen: (elbow), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jakob Junis: (undisclosed), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.