In the seventh inning, there was a disputed call on the second out of what was ruled a double play. Reliever Deolis Guerra dived to the ground after he caught the ball and tagged first, and then the ball came out of his glove. The call was challenged and overturned for what was deemed not having control of the ball, even though he already appeared to have recorded the out. When Melvin came out to argue, he got ejected, his fourth of the season.