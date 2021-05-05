Pittsburgh scratched a run across in the sixth against Keone Kela for a 2-0 lead. With one out, Erik Gonzalez singled and stole second. He was running on a pitch hit by Jacob Stallings to Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth, who threw to first to attempt to get the second out. But meanwhile, Gonzalez kept running around third and beat the throw home by first baseman Eric Hosmer, who was charged with an error for coming off the bag before the catch.