BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
The Pirates are 13-21 against NL Central teams. Pittsburgh has hit 44 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Colin Moran leads the club with eight, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.
The Cardinals have gone 17-16 against division opponents. St. Louis hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .432.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moran leads the Pirates with eight home runs and has 16 RBIs.
Tyler O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 17 RBIs.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Gant: (groin), Giovanny Gallegos: (groin), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
