RHP Chad Kuhl was reinstated Friday from the COVID IL. Kuhl had been on the COVID IL since Aug. 2, after he said he tested positive. Kuhl said his symptoms were mild, but the Pirates plan to use him out of the bullpen to build him back up. ... RHP Cody Ponce was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis. Ponce was the corresponding move to make room on the active roster for Kuhl. He has allowed 21 runs in 22 2/3 innings this season.