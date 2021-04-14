The Angels went 10-19 on the road in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.4 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 97 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the third time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Royals: Josh Staumont: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (right shoulder), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain).
Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Juan Lagares: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (left groin), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (thumb).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.