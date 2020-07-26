BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division play in 2019. St. Louis batted .245 as a team last season and hit 210 total home runs.
The Pirates went 29-47 in division play in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last year.
INJURIES: Cardinals: John Brebbia: (elbow), Brad Miller: (ankle).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
