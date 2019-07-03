Arizona Diamondbacks (43-44, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-29, first in the NL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (8-1, 3.43 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Dodgers are 27-12 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has slugged .472, the highest in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a .692 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 16-28 against NL West Division opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 27 home runs and has 68 RBIs. Alex Verdugo is 15-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 104 hits and has 52 RBIs. Christian Walker is 7-for-29 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .271 batting average, 5.22 ERA

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

