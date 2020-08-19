BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
The Athletics went 52-29 in home games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last year.
The Diamondbacks went 41-40 on the road in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 288 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Arizona leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
