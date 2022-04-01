Kelly is from Scottsdale and played in college at Arizona State. He was arguably the team’s best pitcher in 2021, going 7-11 with a 4.44 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 27 starts. He has a 23-27 record with a 4.27 ERA in three seasons with the D-backs.

Kelly spent four seasons with the SK Wyverns of the Korean Baseball Organization from 2015 to 2018, going 48-32 with a 3.86 ERA in 119 games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Diamondbacks are trying to bounce back from a brutal season in 2021 when they went 52-110 and finished in last place in the NL West. They’ve locked up a few or their top internal pieces over the past few days, also signing second baseman Ketel Marte to a $76 million, five-year deal that starts in 2023 and ends in 2027.

___