D-backs: Lovullo said OF Ketel Marte (hamstring) had an encouraging follow-up MRI on his injury but still hasn’t done a lot of running. ... OF Tim Locastro (dislocated finger) got his stitches out and will start gripping a bat soon ... 1B Christian Walker (strained oblique) took batting practice on Tuesday at the alternate site. ... RP Joakim Soria (strained calf) was scheduled to throw in an alternate site game on Tuesday. ... RP Chris Devenski (restricted list) is back with the team and throwing at the alternate site. ... OF Kole Calhoun left the game in the sixth inning after stealing third base.