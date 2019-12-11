He started broadcasting for the Red Sox (1975-81) and switched to the White Sox in 1982. Harrelson became Chicago’s general manager after the 1985 season, left after one year and became a New York Yankees’ broadcaster in 1987.

He returned to the White Sox broadcast crew from 1989 and stayed through 2018. He is a five-time Emmy Award winner.

Harrelson will be recognized at the Hall in Cooperstown, New York, during an awards presentation on July 25, a day before induction ceremonies.

