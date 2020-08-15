BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals visit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
The Twins went 50-26 in division games in 2019. Minnesota batted .270 as a team last year and hit 307 total home runs.
The Royals went 31-45 in division games in 2019. Kansas City hit .247 as a team last season while averaging 8.4 hits per game.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Kansas City leads the season series 3-0.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Chance Adams: (undisclosed), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.