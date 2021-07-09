Twins: C Mitch Garver (groin contusion) caught a bullpen session on Thursday and manager Rocco Baldelli indicated Garver and OF Jake Cave (stress reaction in low back) could start a rehab assignment next week. Garver has been out since June 2 and Cave has been out since May 13. … OF Byron Buxton has done some aerobic-type work and swung a bat one-handed but he’s not been cleared for any further activity with his left-hand fracture.