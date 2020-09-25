BOTTOM LINE: Mike Trout and the Angels will take on the Dodgers Friday.
The Dodgers are 18-9 in home games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the league. Justin Turner leads the team with an OBP of .398.
The Angels are 10-16 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 82 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the team with 16, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 65 hits and is batting .325.
Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs home runs and is slugging .595.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).
Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
