Cubs: The Chicago Cubs placed former NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta on the 10-day injured list because of an abrasion on his right thumb. They also placed 2B Nico Hoerner (strained left forearm) and reliever Dan Winkler (right triceps tendinitis) on the IL, recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Ryan and right-hander Keegan Thompson and selected INF Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Iowa. ... Manager David Ross said OF Ian Happ (bruised ribs), taken from the field in a cart following a collision with Hoerner during Sunday’s loss at Cincinnati, was improving though still “super sore” and considered day to day. He added that tests showed Happ did not suffer a concussion.