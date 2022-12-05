Kershaw returning to Dodgers on $20M, 1-year deal

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 after re-signing in a $20 million, one-year deal.
The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus payable on June 30, a salary of $15 million and a hotel suite on road trips.
The 34-year-old left-hander was 12-3 with 2.28 ERA in 22 starts last season. He struck out 137 and walked 23. Kershaw made his ninth All-Star team and started the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career at Dodger Stadium.
Last April, he became the franchise’s all-time strikeout leader with 2,697. He reached 2,800 strikeouts in his last start of the regular season on Oct. 5 against Colorado. Kershaw ranks 24th all-time with 2,807.
Kershaw has a career record of 197-87 with a 2.48 ERA. He won his only World Series title in 2020, when the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay during the pandemic-shortened season.
