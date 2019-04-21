Los Angeles Dodgers (14-9, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-9, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 2.57 ERA, .71 WHIP, 6 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Los Angeles will face off at Miller Park on Sunday.

The Brewers are 8-5 in home games. Milwaukee has slugged .468, good for fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with a .880 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Dodgers are 5-5 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .407. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-0. Chase Anderson recorded his second victory and Yelich went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Hyun-Jin Ryu registered his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and has 31 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-35 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 10 home runs home runs and is slugging .852. Alex Verdugo is 9-for-25 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (hand).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

