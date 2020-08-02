BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.
The Dodgers finished 51-25 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team last season and averaged 3.7 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Clayton Kershaw: (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
