Diamondbacks: RHP Tyler Clippard was cleared to resume baseball activity after being on the COVID-19 injured list, although he never tested positive for the virus. ... RHP Merrill Kelly had a 38-pitch bullpen in Arizona. He has been out since a positive COVID-19 test on Aug. 14. ... OF Kole Calhoun (strained left hamstring) will hit and begin a baserunning program. ... LHP Caleb Smith will throw a simulated game in Arizona on Tuesday to stay in shape while serving a 10-game suspension for having a foreign substance on his glove. Smith lost an appeal and began serving his punishment Saturday.