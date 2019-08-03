Cincinnati Reds (51-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (65-46, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (9-8, 3.79 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-4, 3.86 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Cincinnati will meet at SunTrust Park Saturday.

The Braves are 31-24 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .458, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .557 slugging percentage, including 55 extra-base hits and 26 home runs.

The Reds are 22-31 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.02, Anthony DeSclafani paces the staff with a mark of 4.07. The Reds won the last meeting 5-2. Alex Wood earned his first victory and Joey Votto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Kevin Gausman registered his seventh loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 55 extra base hits and is batting .302. Adam Duvall is 12-for-27 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 47 extra base hits and is batting .260. Votto is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 6-4, .284 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Nick Markakis: 10-day IL (wrist), Dansby Swanson: 10-day IL (foot).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Juan Graterol: 7-day IL (head), Curt Casali: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.