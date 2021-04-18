The Red Sox finished 11-20 in home games in 2020. Boston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.60 last season while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.
The White Sox went 17-13 away from home in 2020. Chicago hit .261 as a team and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the second time this year. Boston leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).
White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).
