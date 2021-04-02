BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels square off against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.
The Angels went 16-15 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles hit 85 total home runs with 3.2 extra base hits per game last season.
The White Sox went 17-13 away from home in 2020. Chicago hit 96 total home runs and averaged 8.9 hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).
White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.