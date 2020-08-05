BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
The White Sox went 39-41 on their home field in 2019. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.90.
The Brewers finished 40-41 in road games in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team last year and hit 250 total home runs.
The teams meet for the second time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (wrist), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).
Brewers: Josh Lindblom: (back), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
