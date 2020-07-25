BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
The White Sox went 38-37 in division play in 2019. Chicago pitchers had a WHIP of 1.43 last season while striking out 8.1 hitters per game.
The Twins finished 50-26 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Minnesota averaged 9.5 hits per game last year and totaled 307 home runs as a team.
INJURIES: White Sox: None listed.
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Byron Buxton: (left foot).
