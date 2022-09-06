Kiké Hernández, Red Sox agree to $10M deal for 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kiké Hernández and the Boston Red Sox agreed Tuesday to a $10 million contract for 2023, preventing the infielder and outfielder from becoming a free agent.
Hernández agreed before the 2021 season to a $14 million, two-year contract that included an $8 million salary this year, of which $1 million is deferred until 2033-36.
He played for Houston and Miami in 2014, then joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and helped them to the 2020 World Series title.
