BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
The Mariners went 35-46 on their home field in 2019. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 4.99 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.
The Dodgers went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 20 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Edwin Rios: (left hamstring), Will Smith: (neck).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.