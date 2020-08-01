BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.
The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team last season while averaging 8.1 hits per game.
The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 23 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. Seattle leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Mariners: Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Athletics: A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
