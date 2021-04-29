Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm strain and is expected to miss a couple starts, manager Scott Servais said. Gonzales had an MRI on Wednesday. RHP Domingo Tapia was added to the active roster from the taxi squad. … LF Mitch Haniger (undisclosed) missed a second straight game. Servais said he wanted to play but held him out as a precaution. CF Kyle Lewis (rest) was also out of the lineup.