The Athletics are 24-12 against AL West opponents. Oakland has hit 67 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads them with 14, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.
The Mariners are 18-18 against teams from the AL West. Seattle has slugged .371 this season. Kyle Lewis leads the club with a .462 slugging percentage, including 14 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 50 hits and has 25 RBIs.
Lewis leads the Mariners with 11 home runs and has 28 RBIs.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Dylan Moore: (concussion), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Jake Fraley: (quad), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.