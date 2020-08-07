BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Colorado Rockies on Friday.
The Mariners went 35-46 in home games in 2019. Seattle hit .237 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 254 total doubles last year.
The Rockies finished 28-53 in road games in 2019. Colorado hit .265 as a team last year and averaged 3.6 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).
