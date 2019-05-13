Oakland Athletics (19-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (20-23, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (3-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mariners are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Seattle has hit a league-leading 78 home runs this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with 12, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Athletics are 8-8 against the rest of their division. Oakland has a collective on-base percentage of .313, good for third in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the lineup with a mark of .371. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryon Healy leads the Mariners with 22 extra base hits and is slugging .472. Edwin Encarnacion is 8-for-34 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Khris Davis leads the Athletics with 26 RBIs and is batting .235. Chapman is 11-for-40 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners Injuries: Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Wade LeBlanc: 10-day IL (oblique), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-day IL (wrist), Dee Gordon: day-to-day (wrist).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: 10-day IL (wrist), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.