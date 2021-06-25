Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn is going to see a specialist about the strained muscle in his right shoulder. Servais said he thinks the meeting was Friday, and the team could get an update on Dunn this weekend. ... Servais said 1B Evan White is still trying to determine a plan of action after he had a setback in his recovery from a hip flexor injury while on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma. ... CF Kyle Lewis (right knee surgery) got his stitches removed and is picking up his rehab. “Positive feedback from Kyle, but still a long ways away from picking up any baseball activity,” Servais said.