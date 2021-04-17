The Phillies finished 19-13 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hit 82 total home runs and averaged 8.3 hits per game last season.
The Cardinals finished 16-15 in road games in 2020. St. Louis hit .234 as a team and averaged 2.2 extra base hits per game last year.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Philadelphia leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Archie Bradley: (left oblique).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (right groin), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.