Giants: OF Jaylin Davis strained his left hamstring and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday. ... LHP Sammy Long was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a strained lower back that he felt during his four-inning start Saturday at Arizona. ... Posey, 3B Evan Longoria (left shoulder sprain) and OF Mike Tauchman (right knee sprain) all were scheduled to be examined by team orthopedist Dr. Ken Akizuki. ... 1B Brandon Belt began light baseball activity in his rehab for right knee inflammation that included playing catch on the field. ... RHP Reyes Moronta and RHP Aaron Sanchez both are scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski had a day off until a pinch-hit strikeout in the eighth. ... C Chadwick Tromp was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.