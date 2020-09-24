BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will square off on Thursday.
The Cardinals are 19-16 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 48 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Tyler O’Neill leads them with seven, averaging one every 19.3 at-bats.
The Brewers have gone 17-18 against division opponents. Milwaukee hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .344.
TOP PERFORMERS: O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and is slugging .370.
Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs home runs and is slugging .427.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).
Brewers: Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.