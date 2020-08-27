The Cardinals are 7-5 against opponents from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 17 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Tyler O’Neill leads them with three while slugging .375.
The Pirates are 6-8 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has a team on-base percentage of .276, last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the team with a mark of .326.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Carpenter leads the Cardinals with 12 RBIs and is batting .211.
Erik Gonzalez is second on the Pirates with nine extra base hits and is slugging .444.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Harrison Bader: (migraine), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Kevin Newman: (abdominal), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
