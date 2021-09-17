Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020) threw a simulated game on the field before batting practice and reached 96 mph. Manager Aaron Boone said the 27-year-old could join the Yankees soon as a reliever in his first major league action since 2019. ... RHP Domingo Germán, who hasn’t pitched for the Yankees since July 31 because of right shoulder inflammation, is to make a minor league rehabilitation appearance Saturday. ... RHP Jameson Tallion (right ankle tendon) is to throw a bullpen Saturday. ... RHP Jonathan Loaisiga, out since Sept. 3 with a strained right shoulder, has started a throwing program. ... RHP Sal Romano was put on the 10-day IL with a sprained right index finger, a move retroactive to Wednesday, a day after he reached with his bare hand for a comebacker at Baltimore. RHP Clarke Schmidt was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.